Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Terrain

106,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Terrain

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9852167
  2. 9852167
  3. 9852167
  4. 9852167
  5. 9852167
  6. 9852167
  7. 9852167
  8. 9852167
  9. 9852167
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852167
  • Stock #: 200413P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2023 Lexus NX 450h+ ...
 6,126 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX BLU...
 72,039 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 330 i xDriv...
 16,685 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory