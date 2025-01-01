Menu
<p>Outstanding shape & condition—clean as it should be. <strong data-start=53 data-end=79>2016 gmc yukon sle 4wd</strong> • <strong data-start=82 data-end=93>low kms</strong> • <strong data-start=96 data-end=125>up to 9-passenger seating</strong> • <strong data-start=128 data-end=162>carfax history report verified</strong> • <strong data-start=165 data-end=206>gm trailering package (tow your boat)</strong> • <strong data-start=209 data-end=249>power driver & front-passenger seats</strong> • <strong data-start=252 data-end=268>led lighting</strong> • <strong data-start=271 data-end=295>keyless entry/remote back up camera, boss audio system, running boards, 18 alloys, tinted windows </strong>• and more. runs and drives great—spacious, comfortable, and ready for your next family adventure.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=620 data-end=767><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=620 data-end=632>PRICING:</strong> Sale price <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=644 data-end=694>plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong>, <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=696 data-end=713>$22 OMVIC fee</strong>, <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=715 data-end=722>HST</strong>, and <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=728 data-end=764 data-is-only-node=>$91 licensing (incl. new plates)</strong>.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=620 data-end=767>At <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=772 data-end=800>M J Canada Trucks Centre</strong>, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=934 data-end=981>Extended warranties available up to 3 years</strong> (extra charge — ask sales for details).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; data-start=769 data-end=1023><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1025 data-end=1051>CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1110 data-end=1141><a class=decorated-link style=box-sizing: border-box; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; color: #367dd9; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.mjcanadatruckscentre.ca/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1112 data-end=1139>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca </a></strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; data-start=1142 data-end=1145 /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1145 data-end=1182>QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS</strong> — <strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; data-start=1185 data-end=1232 data-is-only-node=>1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga</strong>.</p>

Vehicle Description

Outstanding shape & condition—clean as it should be. 2016 gmc yukon sle 4wd • low kms • up to 9-passenger seating • carfax history report verified • gm trailering package (tow your boat) • power driver & front-passenger seats • led lighting • keyless entry/remote back up camera, boss audio system, running boards, 18" alloys, tinted windows • and more. runs and drives great—spacious, comfortable, and ready for your next family adventure.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca 
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

