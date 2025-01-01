$25,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon
SLE 9 Passengers
2016 GMC Yukon
SLE 9 Passengers
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 9
- Mileage 172,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Outstanding shape & condition—clean as it should be. 2016 gmc yukon sle 4wd • low kms • up to 9-passenger seating • carfax history report verified • gm trailering package (tow your boat) • power driver & front-passenger seats • led lighting • keyless entry/remote back up camera, boss audio system, running boards, 18" alloys, tinted windows • and more. runs and drives great—spacious, comfortable, and ready for your next family adventure.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).
At M J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).
CALL/TEXT 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY & TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS — 1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.
M&J Canada Inc
416-829-7525