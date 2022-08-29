Menu
2016 Honda Accord

113,219 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2016 Honda Accord

2016 Honda Accord

Touring V6 NAV | LANE WATCH | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | LEATHER

2016 Honda Accord

Touring V6 NAV | LANE WATCH | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | LEATHER

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9027319
  VIN: 1HGCR3F95GA800342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,219 KM

Vehicle Description

Let this 2016 Honda Accord Touring V6 be your guide to greatness and let it showcase the true you like never before.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19” alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, navigation, backup camera, Honda LaneWatch, driver memory seat, heated front seats, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking assist, dual climate control, forward collision warning, push-button start, rear heated seats, power front seats, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2016 Honda Accord Touring V6 will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca] .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-XXXX

877-879-0091

