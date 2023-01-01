Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

90,525 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 10627101
  2. 10627101
  3. 10627101
  4. 10627101
  5. 10627101
  6. 10627101
  7. 10627101
  8. 10627101
  9. 10627101
  10. 10627101
  11. 10627101
  12. 10627101
  13. 10627101
  14. 10627101
  15. 10627101
  16. 10627101
  17. 10627101
  18. 10627101
  19. 10627101
  20. 10627101
  21. 10627101
  22. 10627101
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627101
  • Stock #: 693985T

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2023 Volkswagen Taos...
 12,199 KM
$30,595 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tigu...
 56,755 KM
$36,977 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 74,967 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory