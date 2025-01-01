$14,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT EX-T
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,101 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Honda Civic EX-T – 159,101 km
📍 Location: M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
📞 Contact: 905-439-7689
🚗 Vehicle Details:
- Make & Model: 2016 Honda Civic EX-T
- Mileage: 159,101 km
- Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
- Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
- Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
🔥 Key Features:
✅ Sunroof / Moonroof
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Honda Sensing Safety Features
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Rearview Camera
✅ Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry
✅ Lane Watch Blind Spot Camera
✅ 17” Alloy Wheels
💰 Price: $14,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing
📢 Why Buy from M&L Autos?
✅ Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
✅ Competitive Pricing
✅ Hassle-Free Financing Options Available
Come check it out today! Call or visit M&L Autos for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
+ taxes & licensing
905-439-7689