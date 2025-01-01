Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2016 Honda Civic EX-T – 159,101 km</strong><br />📍 <strong>Location:</strong> M&L Autos, 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><p>🚗 <strong>Vehicle Details:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Make & Model:</strong> 2016 Honda Civic EX-T</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 159,101 km</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</li><li><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li></ul><p>🔥 <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✅ Sunroof / Moonroof<br />✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br />✅ Honda Sensing Safety Features<br />✅ Heated Front Seats<br />✅ Rearview Camera<br />✅ Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry<br />✅ Lane Watch Blind Spot Camera<br />✅ 17” Alloy Wheels</p><p>💰 <strong>Price:</strong> $14,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing</p><p>📢 <strong>Why Buy from M&L Autos?</strong><br />✅ Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles<br />✅ Competitive Pricing<br />✅ Hassle-Free Financing Options Available</p><p>Come check it out today! Call or visit M&L Autos for a test drive.</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

