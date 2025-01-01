Menu
<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>2016 Honda Civic Touring – 165,960 km – M&L Autos</span></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Key Features:</span><br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Touring Trim (Fully Loaded)</span> – Premium features for comfort & style<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</span> – Responsive performance & fuel efficiency<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Only 165,960 km</span> – Well-maintained with a clean history<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Sleek Exterior</span> – Modern design with alloy wheels & LED lighting<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Luxury Interior</span> – Heated leather seats, sunroof, dual-zone climate control<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Advanced Tech</span> – Honda Sensing® safety suite, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, navigation<br />✔ <span style=font-weight: 600;>Reliable & Efficient</span> – Great fuel economy (6.7L/100km highway)</p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Why Buy This Car?</span><br />This <span style=font-weight: 600;>2016 Honda Civic Touring</span> offers a perfect blend of sporty styling, premium comfort, and cutting-edge technology. With its turbocharged engine, it delivers a fun yet efficient drive, while the <span style=font-weight: 600;>Honda Sensing®</span> package (adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, collision mitigation) ensures safety on every trip. The low kilometers and meticulous care make this Civic an exceptional value.</p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Additional Details:</span></p><ul style=margin: 13.716px 0px; padding-left: 27.432px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16.002px; background-color: #ffffff;><li><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Transmission:</span> Continuously Variable (CVT) – Smooth & efficient</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Fuel Type:</span> Regular Unleaded</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Drive Type:</span> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Exterior Color:</span> [<em>Specify if known</em>]</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Interior Color:</span> [<em>Specify if known</em>]</p></li><li style=margin-top: 4px;><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=line-height: 28.575px; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Clean Title, No Accidents</span> – Full service records available</p></li></ul><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: quote-cjk-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=font-weight: 600;>Visit M&L Autos Today!</span><br />Don’t miss this well-equipped <span style=font-weight: 600;>Honda Civic Touring</span>—a rare find in its class. <span style=font-weight: 600;>Test drives welcome!</span> Contact us now for pricing and financing options.</p><p> </p>

2016 Honda Civic

165,960 KM

$15,399

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT Touring

12730338

2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT Touring

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F9XGH100711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # HC1611
  • Mileage 165,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
