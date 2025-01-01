$15,399+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT Touring
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$15,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # HC1611
- Mileage 165,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
✔ Touring Trim (Fully Loaded) – Premium features for comfort & style
✔ 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Responsive performance & fuel efficiency
✔ Only 165,960 km – Well-maintained with a clean history
✔ Sleek Exterior – Modern design with alloy wheels & LED lighting
✔ Luxury Interior – Heated leather seats, sunroof, dual-zone climate control
✔ Advanced Tech – Honda Sensing® safety suite, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, navigation
✔ Reliable & Efficient – Great fuel economy (6.7L/100km highway)
Why Buy This Car?
This 2016 Honda Civic Touring offers a perfect blend of sporty styling, premium comfort, and cutting-edge technology. With its turbocharged engine, it delivers a fun yet efficient drive, while the Honda Sensing® package (adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, collision mitigation) ensures safety on every trip. The low kilometers and meticulous care make this Civic an exceptional value.
Additional Details:
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) – Smooth & efficient
Fuel Type: Regular Unleaded
Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Exterior Color: [Specify if known]
Interior Color: [Specify if known]
Clean Title, No Accidents – Full service records available
Visit M&L Autos Today!
Don’t miss this well-equipped Honda Civic Touring—a rare find in its class. Test drives welcome! Contact us now for pricing and financing options.
