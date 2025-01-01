$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT EX-T
2016 Honda Civic
4dr CVT EX-T
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,446 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2016 Honda Civic EX Turbo – Sporty, Reliable, and Fuel Efficient! 🚗
💰 Price: $13,950 + Tax / Licensing | 📍 Mileage: 186,446 km
📄 Warranty & Financing Available – Drive Away Today!
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan with turbocharged performance? Check out this 2016 Honda Civic EX Turbo – a perfect blend of comfort, style, and dependability.✅ Key Features:
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Powerful & Efficient
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Bluetooth Hands-Free
Power Sunroof, Remote Start, Push-Button Start
Backup Camera & Honda LaneWatch™ Blind Spot Camera
Heated Front Seats – Stay Cozy in Winter
Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, and more!
🛠️ Fully Certified & Mechanically Inspected
🚘 Clean Title | 🔧 Extended Warranty Available
💳 Easy Financing Options – All Credit Types Welcome!
At Mississauga Auto Group, we specialize in quality pre-owned vehicles and pride ourselves on offering unbeatable customer service.
✅ Easy Financing Options – All credit types welcome
✅ Extended Warranty available for added peace of mind
✅ All vehicles are Certified & Inspected
✅ Friendly, professional, and transparent service
📍 Visit or Call Today!
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12
Mississauga, Ontario
📞 905-808-1198
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198