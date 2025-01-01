Menu
<p data-start=255 data-end=443><strong data-start=255 data-end=330>🚗 2016 Honda Civic EX Turbo – Sporty, Reliable, and Fuel Efficient! 🚗</strong><br data-start=330 data-end=333 />💰 <strong data-start=336 data-end=346>Price:</strong> $13,950 + Tax / Licensing | 📍 <strong data-start=360 data-end=372>Mileage:</strong> 186,446 km<br data-start=383 data-end=386 />📄 <strong data-start=389 data-end=443>Warranty & Financing Available – Drive Away Today!</strong></p><hr data-start=445 data-end=448 /><p data-start=450 data-end=629>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan with turbocharged performance? Check out this <strong data-start=544 data-end=573>2016 Honda Civic EX Turbo</strong> – a perfect blend of comfort, style, and dependability.</p><h3 data-start=631 data-end=654>✅ <strong data-start=637 data-end=654>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=655 data-end=985><li data-start=655 data-end=717><p data-start=657 data-end=717>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Powerful & Efficient</p></li><li data-start=718 data-end=781><p data-start=720 data-end=781><strong data-start=720 data-end=752>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> | <strong data-start=755 data-end=779>Bluetooth Hands-Free</strong></p></li><li data-start=782 data-end=836><p data-start=784 data-end=836><strong data-start=784 data-end=801>Power Sunroof</strong>, Remote Start, Push-Button Start</p></li><li data-start=837 data-end=899><p data-start=839 data-end=899><strong data-start=839 data-end=856>Backup Camera</strong> & <strong data-start=859 data-end=897>Honda LaneWatch™ Blind Spot Camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=900 data-end=944><p data-start=902 data-end=944>Heated Front Seats – Stay Cozy in Winter</p></li><li data-start=945 data-end=985><p data-start=947 data-end=985>Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, and more!</p></li></ul><hr data-start=987 data-end=990 /><p data-start=992 data-end=1158>🛠️ <strong data-start=996 data-end=1040>Fully Certified & Mechanically Inspected</strong><br data-start=1040 data-end=1043 />🚘 <strong data-start=1046 data-end=1061>Clean Title</strong> | 🔧 <strong data-start=1067 data-end=1098>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br data-start=1098 data-end=1101 />💳 <strong data-start=1104 data-end=1158>Easy Financing Options – All Credit Types Welcome!</strong></p><hr data-start=1160 data-end=1163 /><h3 data-start=1165 data-end=1212>💰 <strong data-start=1172 data-end=1212>Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?</strong></h3><p data-start=1214 data-end=1353>At Mississauga Auto Group, we specialize in <strong data-start=1258 data-end=1288>quality pre-owned vehicles</strong> and pride ourselves on offering <strong data-start=1321 data-end=1352>unbeatable customer service</strong>.</p><p data-start=1355 data-end=1557>✅ Easy Financing Options – All credit types welcome<br data-start=1406 data-end=1409 />✅ Extended Warranty available for added peace of mind<br data-start=1462 data-end=1465 />✅ All vehicles are Certified & Inspected<br data-start=1505 data-end=1508 />✅ Friendly, professional, and transparent service</p><p data-start=1559 data-end=1696>📍 <strong data-start=1562 data-end=1586>Visit or Call Today!</strong><br data-start=1586 data-end=1589 /><strong data-start=1589 data-end=1615>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1615 data-end=1618 />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11-12<br data-start=1651 data-end=1654 />Mississauga, Ontario<br data-start=1674 data-end=1677 />📞 <strong data-start=1680 data-end=1696>905-808-1198</strong></p>

2016 Honda Civic

186,446 KM

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX-T

13071049

2016 Honda Civic

4dr CVT EX-T

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,446KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F45GH103696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2016 Honda Civic