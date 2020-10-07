Menu
2016 Honda Civic

72,416 KM

Details Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

72,416KM
Used
  • Stock #: UCQ384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UCQ384
  • Mileage 72,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

