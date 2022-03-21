Menu
2016 Honda Civic

123,625 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof/Navigation/Camera/Alloys

2016 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof/Navigation/Camera/Alloys

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

123,625KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8741297
  Stock #: 6579
  VIN: 2HGFC2F72GH028958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6579
  • Mileage 123,625 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU
EX - Automatic, Navigation Capable through Apple Carplay and
Andriod Auto, Sunroof, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite
Radio, Heated Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock
Power Windows, and more  *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are
OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. Previous Daily Rental TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2017 2019 2018 2015 EX LX Civic
Sport Subaru Impreza Legacy VW Golf  Honda CRV Toyota Corolla Camry
Mazda Mazda3 Nissan Sentra Altima Camry Accord Jetta Focus Fusion Sonic
model see our website . Special sale
price listed available to  regular finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

