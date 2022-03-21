$17,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 7 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8924887

8924887 Stock #: 6629

6629 VIN: 2HGFC2F59GH012853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6629

Mileage 112,776 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Rear Airbag Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Roof Airbags

