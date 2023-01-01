$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Touring Navi/Carplay/ Leather/Sunroof
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
- Listing ID: 9625912
- Stock #: 6828
- VIN: 2HGFC1F98GH114237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,327 KM
Vehicle Description
*905-290-1319* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Touring
model w/ Honda Sensing, Navigation and Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto,
Alloys, Side Camera, Sunroof, remote starter, Backup Camera, Bluetooth
Audio and Handsfree, wireless charging, Satellite Radio, Heated front
and rear Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power
Windows, and more One Owner. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2015 2017 2019 2018 EX Civic
Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda
CX-5. Special sale price listed available
to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may
differ with other forms of payment .
Vehicle Features
