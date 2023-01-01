Menu
2016 Honda Civic

126,327 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Navi/Carplay/ Leather/Sunroof

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Navi/Carplay/ Leather/Sunroof

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,327KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9625912
  Stock #: 6828
  VIN: 2HGFC1F98GH114237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6828
  • Mileage 126,327 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Touring
model w/ Honda Sensing, Navigation and Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto,
Alloys, Side Camera, Sunroof, remote starter, Backup Camera, Bluetooth
Audio and Handsfree, wireless charging, Satellite Radio, Heated front
and rear Seats, All Power Options, Air Conditioning Power Lock Power
Windows, and more One Owner.  *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2015 2017 2019 2018 EX Civic
Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda
CX-5. Special sale price listed available
to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may
differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
