Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016 Honda CR-V SE – Now Available at M&L Autos</strong></p><p>Experience reliability and comfort with this 2016 Honda CR-V SE, now available at M&L Autos! This well-maintained SUV is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.</p><h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC, smooth and efficient</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> CVT for seamless driving</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – perfect for all seasons</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong>  156,000 km</li><li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Black</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Comfortable fabric seats, spacious design</li><li><strong>Wheels:</strong> 17-inch alloy wheels</li></ul><h3><strong>Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Heated front seats</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start</li><li>HondaLink infotainment system</li><li>Ample cargo space for all your needs</li></ul><h3><strong>Why Choose M&L Autos?</strong></h3><p>Located at <strong>1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2,</strong> we are committed to providing quality vehicles and excellent service.</p><p>📞 <strong>Contact us today at 905-439-7689</strong> to book your test drive and experience the 2016 Honda CR-V SE firsthand!</p><p><em>Drive away in your next dependable Honda today!</em></p><p><em>Let me know if you want to customize further with specific details like mileage, color, or additional offers.</em></p>

2016 Honda CR-V

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda CR-V

Awd 5dr Se

Watch This Vehicle
12129525

2016 Honda CR-V

Awd 5dr Se

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1737862763
  2. 1737862763
  3. 1737862763
  4. 1737862763
  5. 1737862763
  6. 1737862763
  7. 1737862763
  8. 1737862763
  9. 1737862763
  10. 1737862763
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H40GH111820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda CR-V SE – Now Available at M&L Autos

Experience reliability and comfort with this 2016 Honda CR-V SE, now available at M&L Autos! This well-maintained SUV is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.

Key Features:
  • Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC, smooth and efficient
  • Transmission: CVT for seamless driving
  • Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – perfect for all seasons
  • Mileage:  156,000 km
  • Exterior Color: Black
  • Interior: Comfortable fabric seats, spacious design
  • Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels
Highlights:
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Rearview camera
  • Heated front seats
  • Keyless entry and push-button start
  • HondaLink infotainment system
  • Ample cargo space for all your needs
Why Choose M&L Autos?

Located at 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2, we are committed to providing quality vehicles and excellent service.

📞 Contact us today at 905-439-7689 to book your test drive and experience the 2016 Honda CR-V SE firsthand!

Drive away in your next dependable Honda today!

Let me know if you want to customize further with specific details like mileage, color, or additional offers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2006 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in Mississauga, ON
2006 Acura TSX 4dr Sdn Auto 200,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V Awd 5dr Se for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Honda CR-V Awd 5dr Se 156,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX 0 $8,399 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V