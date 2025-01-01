$16,999+ tax & licensing
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CR-V SE – Now Available at M&L Autos
Experience reliability and comfort with this 2016 Honda CR-V SE, now available at M&L Autos! This well-maintained SUV is perfect for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.Key Features:
- Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder i-VTEC, smooth and efficient
- Transmission: CVT for seamless driving
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – perfect for all seasons
- Mileage: 156,000 km
- Exterior Color: Black
- Interior: Comfortable fabric seats, spacious design
- Wheels: 17-inch alloy wheels
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Rearview camera
- Heated front seats
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- HondaLink infotainment system
- Ample cargo space for all your needs
Located at 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2, we are committed to providing quality vehicles and excellent service.
Located at 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2, we are committed to providing quality vehicles and excellent service.
Drive away in your next dependable Honda today!

Vehicle Features
M&L Autos
