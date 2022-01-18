Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

99,759 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 8140348
  2. 8140348
  3. 8140348
  4. 8140348
  5. 8140348
  6. 8140348
  7. 8140348
  8. 8140348
  9. 8140348
  10. 8140348
  11. 8140348
  12. 8140348
  13. 8140348
  14. 8140348
  15. 8140348
  16. 8140348
  17. 8140348
  18. 8140348
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140348
  • Stock #: APR10279
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2GU000439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR10279
  • Mileage 99,759 KM

Vehicle Description

At Hyundai, they dont believe good is good enough. Thats why the performance features offered in this 2016 Hyundai Accent is the one-of-a-kind that you were looking for.

Finished in a Shimmering Silver exterior that compliments the Grey cloth interior, balanced on a set of 14 wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a fuel-saving 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.

Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted control, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.


Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2016 Hyundai Accent GL will bring!



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Nissan Armada P...
 103,330 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 68,544 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Sport
 33,631 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory