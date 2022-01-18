$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-879-0091
2016 Hyundai Accent
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
99,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8140348
- Stock #: APR10279
- VIN: KMHCT4AE2GU000439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR10279
- Mileage 99,759 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in a Shimmering Silver exterior that compliments the Grey cloth interior, balanced on a set of 14 wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a fuel-saving 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted control, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.
Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2016 Hyundai Accent GL will bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8