2016 Hyundai Accent

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

LE,HB, REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

2016 Hyundai Accent

LE,HB, REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8252508
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1GU262670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HYUNDAI ACCENT,HB, REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.

REAR CAMERA AND DASH CAM

ONE OWNER

LOW KMS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

