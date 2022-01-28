$11,900+ tax & licensing
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
HDO Cars Inc.
416-857-0095
2016 Hyundai Accent
LE,HB, REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8252508
- VIN: KMHCT5AE1GU262670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 HYUNDAI ACCENT,HB, REAR CAMERA,ONE OWNER,LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION.
REAR CAMERA AND DASH CAM
ONE OWNER
LOW KMS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
