2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
Location
Citydrive Autos Inc
6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1
647-629-9034
Certified
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,876 KM
Vehicle Description
**FOR SALE: 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium** - **Kilometres:** 137,876**
**FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX | SAFETY CERTIFIED**
**Price:** $16,000+HST/Safety & Licensing**
**Key Features:**
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD):** Perfect for Canadian winters!
- **2.4L 4-cylinder Engine:** Reliable and fuel-efficient.
- **Premium Package:** Includes heated seats, Bluetooth, Power steering/mirrors, and more.
- **Clean CarFax:** No accidents, clean history, and well-maintained.
- **Spacious Interior:** Comfortably seats 5 with ample cargo space.
- **Regularly Serviced:** Up-to-date maintenance records.
**Why Buy This Car?**
- Excellent condition inside and out, non-smoker.
- Recent maintenance and inspection completed it’s ready to hit the road!
- Ideal for families or those needing a reliable SUV with modern features.
Warranty:
This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!
Financing Options:
No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.
Book a Test Drive Today!
Visit our website at https://citydriveautos.ca or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS located at 6610 Turner Valley Road
647-629-9034