**FOR SALE: 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium** - **Kilometres:** 137,876

**FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX | SAFETY CERTIFIED**

**Price:** $16,000+HST/Safety & Licensing**

**Key Features:**

- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD):** Perfect for Canadian winters!

- **2.4L 4-cylinder Engine:** Reliable and fuel-efficient.

- **Premium Package:** Includes heated seats, Bluetooth, Power steering/mirrors, and more.

- **Clean CarFax:** No accidents, clean history, and well-maintained.

- **Spacious Interior:** Comfortably seats 5 with ample cargo space.

- **Regularly Serviced:** Up-to-date maintenance records.

**Why Buy This Car?**

- Excellent condition inside and out, non-smoker.

- Recent maintenance and inspection completed it's ready to hit the road!

- Ideal for families or those needing a reliable SUV with modern features.

**Warranty:**

This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!

**Financing Options:**

No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don't worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.

**Book a Test Drive Today!**

Visit our website at https://citydriveautos.ca or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it's gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS located at 6610 Turner Valley Road

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

137,876 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

647-629-9034

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,876KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLBXGG355956

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,876 KM

**FOR SALE: 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium** - **Kilometres:** 137,876**

**FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX | SAFETY CERTIFIED**

**Price:** $16,000+HST/Safety & Licensing**

**Key Features:**

- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD):** Perfect for Canadian winters!

- **2.4L 4-cylinder Engine:** Reliable and fuel-efficient.

- **Premium Package:** Includes heated seats, Bluetooth, Power steering/mirrors, and more.

- **Clean CarFax:** No accidents, clean history, and well-maintained.

- **Spacious Interior:** Comfortably seats 5 with ample cargo space.

- **Regularly Serviced:** Up-to-date maintenance records.

**Why Buy This Car?**

- Excellent condition inside and out, non-smoker.

- Recent maintenance and inspection completed it’s ready to hit the road!

- Ideal for families or those needing a reliable SUV with modern features.

Warranty:

This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!

Financing Options:

No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.

Book a Test Drive Today!

Visit our website at https://citydriveautos.ca or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS located at 6610 Turner Valley Road 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

Warranty Available

CD Player

Automatic High Beams

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Citydrive Autos Inc

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

647-629-XXXX

647-629-9034

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Citydrive Autos Inc

647-629-9034

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport