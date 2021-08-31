2016 Hyundai Sonata ...

Sale $19,500 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8008320

8008320 Stock #: JWDGH400032

JWDGH400032 VIN: 5NPE34AF0GH400032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDGH400032

Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.