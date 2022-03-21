2016 Hyundai Sonata

$19,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 3 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8931223

6631 VIN: 5NPE34AB9GH285494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,374 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Cooled / Ventilated Seats

