2016 Hyundai Sonata

105,374 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T ULTIMATE Navi/Pano Roof/Camera

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T ULTIMATE Navi/Pano Roof/Camera

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

105,374KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8931223
  Stock #: 6631
  VIN: 5NPE34AB9GH285494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6631
  • Mileage 105,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultimate - Fully Loaded Model - Automatic, Leather, Navigation,
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Keyless Entry, Backup
Camera, Alloys, Parking Control and More *CARFAX,
VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0
down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes.
Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market
of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered
dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of
our vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this
period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE
AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT
CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE
FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE
DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT
DEALER. TAGS:  2019 2015 2017 2018 Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Veracruz
Nissan Altima Sentra Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Camry
Corolla Fit Honda Civic Nissan Versa model see our website.  Special
sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

