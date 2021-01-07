Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

146,930 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3 Door Cpe Automatic CERTIFIED

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3 Door Cpe Automatic CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

146,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6469909
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD7GU248205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 146,930 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Veloster 3 Door Cpe Automatic CERTIFIED

Looks & Drives Like New, In Excellent Condition. Has been fully Pre Inspected and absolutely no issues at all. Its 4 Cylinder with 1.6L Engine, very fuel efficient.

Comes with the following options:

BLUETOOTH - KEYLESS ENTRY-– POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS, USB, AUX and Much more.

CERTIFIED JUST $390 EXTRA

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

