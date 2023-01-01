Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

99,079 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

SE Camera/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

2016 Hyundai Veloster

SE Camera/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

99,079KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9477612
  Stock #: 6790
  VIN: KMHTC6AD3GU269555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6790
  • Mileage 99,079 KM

Vehicle Description

*9"0"5-2"9"0-1"3"1"9* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU,
Automatic w/Tiptronic, Push Start, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power
Locks and Power Windows, and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment
plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and
surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a
UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history
report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months
interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months OAC
at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which
will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2015 2014
2017 Hyundai Genesis Hyundai Accent Hyundai Elantra Kia Rio Kia Optima
Matrix Corolla IM Hatchback Wagon Civic VW
Golf Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Honda Civic Honda Accord
Mazda 3.  Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-XXXX

289-203-9541

