Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 International Prostar

644,000 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

Contact Seller
2016 International Prostar

2016 International Prostar

Highway Double Sleeper

Watch This Vehicle

2016 International Prostar

Highway Double Sleeper

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

  1. 6470058
  2. 6470058
  3. 6470058
  4. 6470058
  5. 6470058
  6. 6470058
  7. 6470058
  8. 6470058
  9. 6470058
  10. 6470058
  11. 6470058
  12. 6470058
  13. 6470058
  14. 6470058
  15. 6470058
  16. 6470058
  17. 6470058
  18. 6470058
  19. 6470058
  20. 6470058
  21. 6470058
  22. 6470058
  23. 6470058
  24. 6470058
  25. 6470058
  26. 6470058
  27. 6470058
  28. 6470058
  29. 6470058
  30. 6470058
  31. 6470058
  32. 6470058
  33. 6470058
  34. 6470058
  35. 6470058
  36. 6470058
  37. 6470058
  38. 6470058
  39. 6470058
  40. 6470058
  41. 6470058
  42. 6470058
  43. 6470058
  44. 6470058
Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

644,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6470058
  • Stock #: 2912

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 2912
  • Mileage 644,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES CERTIFIED Equipped with a Cummins ISX15 400ST, with a 10 SPD Eaton Fuller Transmission. 400 HP. Wheelbase: 575 inches. GVWR: 52,350 LBS, Differential Ratio: 3.42, Double Bunk Sleeper. Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, A/C, Cruise Control PERFECT FOR LONG DISTANCE TEAMS Financing and Trades are welcome. ONLY Tax and Licensing is extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers. Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

2013 Ford E-300 seat
 0 KM
$50 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer 4...
 240,000 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic
2011 Ford E350 E-350...
 113,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic

Email Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory