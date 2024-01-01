Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>USED LIKE A NEW, CERTIFIED 2016 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT, WELL MAINTAINED 4WD V6 ENG 3.2L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL , BLACK COMES:</p><p>- [ ] CERTIFIED </p><p>- [ ] ACCIDENT-FREE,</p><p>- [ ] ONTARIO CAR</p><p>- [ ] CLOTH SEATS</p><p>- [ ] HEATED & COOLING</p><p>- [ ] NAVIGATION </p><p>- [ ] POWER LOCKS/MIRRORS/STEERING</p><p>- [ ] AIR BAG/SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS</p><p>- [ ] POWER WINDOWS</p><p>- [ ] REMOTE START</p><p>- [ ] BACK-UP CAMERA</p><p> </p><p>VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!.IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR USED,</p><p>THE PRICE EXCLUDED TAX, CERTIFICATION & LICENSING </p><p>WARRANTY (OPTIONAL ) FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM</p><p>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

  1. 1716035820
  2. 1716036213
  3. 1716036212
  4. 1716036212
  5. 1716036212
  6. 1716036212
  7. 1716036212
  8. 1716036212
  9. 1716036212
  10. 1716036212
  11. 1716036212
  12. 1716036212
  13. 1716036212
  14. 1716036212
  15. 1716036212
  16. 1716036212
  17. 1716036212
  18. 1716036213
  19. 1716036213
  20. 1716036213
  21. 1716036213
  22. 1716036213
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAS1GW173486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11297798
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

USED LIKE A NEW, CERTIFIED 2016 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT, WELL MAINTAINED 4WD V6 ENG 3.2L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL , BLACK COMES:

- [ ] CERTIFIED 

- [ ] ACCIDENT-FREE,

- [ ] ONTARIO CAR

- [ ] CLOTH SEATS

- [ ] HEATED & COOLING

- [ ] NAVIGATION 

- [ ] POWER LOCKS/MIRRORS/STEERING

- [ ] AIR BAG/SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS

- [ ] POWER WINDOWS

- [ ] REMOTE START

- [ ] BACK-UP CAMERA

 

VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!.IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR USED,

THE PRICE EXCLUDED TAX, CERTIFICATION & LICENSING 

WARRANTY (OPTIONAL ) FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Motors

Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD PLATINUM for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Murano AWD PLATINUM 79,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD 200,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 Touring 150,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Victory Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-452-XXXX

(click to show)

416-452-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee