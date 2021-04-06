Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

112,998 KM

Details Description Features

$32,960

+ tax & licensing
$32,960

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Overland

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Overland

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$32,960

+ taxes & licensing

112,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6833276
  Stock #: P2507
  VIN: 1C4RJFCM1GC446916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P2507
  • Mileage 112,998 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.0L Turbo Diesel (exf) - Diesel (W/22P 22S), Brilliant Black Crystal P.C., Nappa Leather-Faced w/ Ventilation - Black, 8 Speed Automatic (DFK) - Automatic. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

