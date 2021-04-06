2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$32,960 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 9 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6833276

6833276 Stock #: P2507

P2507 VIN: 1C4RJFCM1GC446916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P2507

Mileage 112,998 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.