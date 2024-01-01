$7,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Patriot
No Accident Radio Cruise Control
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,758KM
VIN 1C4NJPAB6GD502185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16021FA
- Mileage 163,758 KM
Vehicle Description
According to Car and Driver, those seeking an affordable off-roader should check out the Jeep Patriot. This 2016 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 162,985 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Mechanical
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.12 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,011 kgs (4,435 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Seating
Cloth Seats
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
