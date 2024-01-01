Menu
With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY.

2016 Jeep Wrangler

138,221 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport AUTO|POWER DRS|WINDOW|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport AUTO|POWER DRS|WINDOW|

Location

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG5GL256840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W4124
  • Mileage 138,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Jeep Wrangler