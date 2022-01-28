Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

64,050 KM

Details Description Features

$27,787

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

$27,787

+ taxes & licensing

64,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8180157
  • Stock #: 213044A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG5GL267448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,050 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
Normal Duty Suspension
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Tip Start
Cloth Bucket Seats
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 23B
GVWR: GVW Rating
Tires: P225/75R16 BSW On-Off Road
Wheels: 16'' x 7'' Slot-Spoke Styled Steel

