Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Forte

69,405 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

EX

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,405KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5706024
  • Stock #: 137
  • VIN: KNAFX4A88G5616833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,405 KM

Vehicle Description

******2016 KIA FORTE EX WITH SUNROOF AND BACKUP CAMERA  *******

   AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF  .. 

*****CLEAN CARFAX  PROVIDED ******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *SILVER  with GREY  interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER GROUP, AND MORE…….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 69405 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 10995  (CERTIFIED)*****CLEAN CARFAX ***NON-ACCIDENTAL*****

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2765 DERRY ROAD EAST ,UNIT NO – 103 ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 156,322 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue SV
 119,599 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 171,302 KM
$4,595 + tax & lic

Email 5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

Call Dealer

647-700-XXXX

(click to show)

647-700-7450

Alternate Numbers
416-804-7515
Quick Links
Directions Inventory