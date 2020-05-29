Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX FWD / Off Lease/No Accidents/Heated front seats/Back-Up sensor/Bluetooth/Power Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX FWD / Off Lease/No Accidents/Heated front seats/Back-Up sensor/Bluetooth/Power Package

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 5240462
  2. 5240462
  3. 5240462
  4. 5240462
  5. 5240462
  6. 5240462
  7. 5240462
  8. 5240462
  9. 5240462
  10. 5240462
  11. 5240462
  12. 5240462
  13. 5240462
  14. 5240462
  15. 5240462
  16. 5240462
  17. 5240462
  18. 5240462
  19. 5240462
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,127KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5240462
  • Stock #: P3354
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A30GG115440
Exterior Colour
Graphite Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Black W/yes Essentials Cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Off Lease / No Accidents.

Buy Online with confidence. 



2016 Kia Sorento LX FWD 2.4L 4 cylinder equipped with heated front seats and heated side mirrors, Back-Up sensors, Bluetooth, Traction Control, Electronic stability control and much much more!



Ask for our easy open loan financing. Finance this vehicle up to 60 months with $0 down payment O.A.C. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACK UP SENSOR
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • USB AND AUX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport KIA

2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 114,100 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 24,668 KM
$32,695 + tax & lic
2019 Kia NIRO SX Tou...
 29,580 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory