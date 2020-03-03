Menu
2016 Kia Soul

EV EV Luxury Panoramic Sunroof/Navigation/Camera/Heated and cooled seats

2016 Kia Soul

EV EV Luxury Panoramic Sunroof/Navigation/Camera/Heated and cooled seats

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,305KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4759893
  Stock #: P3200
  VIN: KNDJX3AE7G7006276
Exterior Colour
Titanium Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Grey Two-tone W/sky Blue Piping W/synthetic Leath
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2016  Kia Soul EV Luxury with Panoramic Sunroof equipped with many features such as Leather interior, Built in Navigation, back-up Camera, intelligent key with Push Start button, Heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel, Automatic Climate control, brand new battery in And much much more!!! Please ask for our easy financing today!



Finance this vehicle up to 60 months with $0 down payment with our open loan O.A.C.


FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Residual heat recirculation
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

