2016 Kia Soul

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Seating Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Ventilated Front Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Residual heat recirculation

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Exterior parking camera rear

