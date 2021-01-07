Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

105,344 KM

Details Description Features

$12,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ / Backup Camera/Heated seats/Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

EX+ / Backup Camera/Heated seats/Bluetooth

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 6391252
  2. 6391252
  3. 6391252
  4. 6391252
  5. 6391252
  6. 6391252
  7. 6391252
  8. 6391252
  9. 6391252
  10. 6391252
  11. 6391252
  12. 6391252
  13. 6391252
  14. 6391252
  15. 6391252
  16. 6391252
  17. 6391252
  18. 6391252
  19. 6391252
  20. 6391252
Contact Seller

$12,395

+ taxes & licensing

105,344KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6391252
  • Stock #: P3390-1
  • VIN: KNDJP3A50G7264929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3390-1
  • Mileage 105,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade in vehicle! 



2016 Kia Soul EX+ is a great compact cross over for your everyday use which gives you the best interior space for your family with the great gas consumption. This Soul is equipped with many features such as heated front seats, heated side mirrors and heated side mirrors,  Bluetooth, back-up camera, traction control and much much more. 




FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


Ask for our Easy Financing today.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport KIA

2019 Kia Sportage SX...
 22,350 KM
$33,795 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage SX...
 10,100 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX+/H...
 59,092 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport KIA

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory