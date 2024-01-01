Menu
Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY.

2016 Land Rover Evoque

115,985 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE DYNAMIC DYNAMIC|PANOROOF|NAVI

2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE DYNAMIC DYNAMIC|PANOROOF|NAVI

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

115,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALVD2BG1GH119437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4111
  • Mileage 115,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

