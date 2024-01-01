$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Land Rover Evoque
SE Meridian Bluetooth Panoramic Roof Push Button Start
2016 Land Rover Evoque
SE Meridian Bluetooth Panoramic Roof Push Button Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,600KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALVP2BG3GH144072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15740A
- Mileage 132,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Meridian Audio, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The lavish interior of this Range Rover Evoque impresses with high-quality materials and luxury features. This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 132,600 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Power Windows, Cruise, Power Mirrors, Power Locks.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The lavish interior of this Range Rover Evoque impresses with high-quality materials and luxury features. This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 132,600 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Power Windows, Cruise, Power Mirrors, Power Locks.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12/12 way, electric driver adjustment including fore/aft, recline, height, tilt, 4-way lumbar, electric passenger adjustment including fore/aft, recline, height, tilt and 4-way lumbar
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna
380w Regular Amplifier
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.75 Axle Ratio
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Si4 Turbocharged
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: drive select w/paddle shift and sport mode
GVWR: 2,350 kgs (5,180 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2018 Porsche Macan Carplay Bose Navigation Panoramic Roof 95,883 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS Sunroof Heated Seats Keyless Entry 164,820 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible No Accident Leather Blindspot Remote Start 27,936 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2016 Land Rover Evoque