$45,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport V6 SE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9308848
- VIN: salwg2pfxga596954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4