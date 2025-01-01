2016 Lexus IS 350

Menu
<p data-start=92 data-end=148><strong data-start=92 data-end=146>🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 Lexus IS350 AWD 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=150 data-end=307>Sporty, luxurious, and reliable – this <strong data-start=189 data-end=213>2016 Lexus IS350 AWD</strong> with <strong data-start=219 data-end=234>162,250 kms</strong> delivers premium performance, comfort, and style in one sleek package.</p><p data-start=309 data-end=828>✅ 3.5L V6 Engine – smooth, powerful, and responsive<br data-start=360 data-end=363 />✅ All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in all conditions<br data-start=419 data-end=422 />✅ 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters<br data-start=475 data-end=478 />✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br data-start=533 data-end=536 />✅ Power Sunroof & Dual-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=579 data-end=582 />✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera<br data-start=617 data-end=620 />✅ Bluetooth, USB, and Premium Audio System<br data-start=662 data-end=665 />✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Power Memory Seats<br data-start=720 data-end=723 />✅ LED Headlights, Alloy Wheels & Signature Lexus Design<br data-start=778 data-end=781 />✅ Clean, Well-Maintained & Drives Beautifully</p><p data-start=830 data-end=1021>The 2016 Lexus IS350 AWD combines <strong data-start=864 data-end=935>sport sedan performance with legendary Lexus reliability and luxury</strong>, making it an exceptional choice for those who want both excitement and refinement.</p><p data-start=1023 data-end=1100>💰 <strong data-start=1026 data-end=1098>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1102 data-end=1164>📍 <strong data-start=1105 data-end=1118>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1102 data-end=1164><strong data-start=1105 data-end=1118>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

VIN JTHCE1D27G5011962

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # LI1662
  • Mileage 162,250 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
