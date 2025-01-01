$20,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lexus IS 350
4DR SDN AWD
2016 Lexus IS 350
4DR SDN AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # LI1662
- Mileage 162,250 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 Lexus IS350 AWD 🔥
Sporty, luxurious, and reliable – this 2016 Lexus IS350 AWD with 162,250 kms delivers premium performance, comfort, and style in one sleek package.
✅ 3.5L V6 Engine – smooth, powerful, and responsive
✅ All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in all conditions
✅ 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
✅ Power Sunroof & Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Bluetooth, USB, and Premium Audio System
✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Power Memory Seats
✅ LED Headlights, Alloy Wheels & Signature Lexus Design
✅ Clean, Well-Maintained & Drives Beautifully
The 2016 Lexus IS350 AWD combines sport sedan performance with legendary Lexus reliability and luxury, making it an exceptional choice for those who want both excitement and refinement.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
