2016 Lexus NX 200t

77,308 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

77,308KM
Used
VIN JTJBARBZ7G2093441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,308 KM

Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA 180,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 | 6Spd Manual | LOW KM | LOADED | RWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 | 6Spd Manual | LOW KM | LOADED | RWD 35,462 KM $57,392 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn Built to Serve | 4X4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn Built to Serve | 4X4 15,662 KM $52,995 + tax & lic

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181

