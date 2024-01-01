$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Lexus NX 200t
AWD 4DR
2016 Lexus NX 200t
AWD 4DR
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,308KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJBARBZ7G2093441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,308 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
2015 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA 180,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 | 6Spd Manual | LOW KM | LOADED | RWD 35,462 KM $57,392 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Big Horn Built to Serve | 4X4 15,662 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2016 Lexus NX 200t