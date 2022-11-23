$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus NX 200t
No Accident Backup Camera Leather Sunroof Heated Seats
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
111,986KM
Used
- Stock #: 11483A
- VIN: JTJBARBZ5G2047896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11483A
- Mileage 111,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Unspoken Style with Commanding Power. This 2016 Lexus NX 200t is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The Lexus NX is a bold, expertly crafted take on the luxury compact SUV. A well-engineered hybrid drivetrain gives this NX a satisfying blend of performance and fuel efficiency. One look is all it takes to understand that Lexus NX is a different kind of luxury SUV. From its diamond-shaped exterior to the supple layers of leather that cloak the interior, the 2016 Lexus NX brings seemingly incompatible concepts and elements into a harmonious whole. This SUV has 111,986 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Power Windows, Cruise, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Wheel Well Trim
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Selective service internet access
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Folding Cargo Cover
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sunroof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Keyless Start
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.888
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i -inc: turbocharged, twin-turbo, intercooled, Atkinson cycle and Direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine Superior version Turbo (D-4ST), Premium fuel recommended
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,200 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Tilt Wheel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
