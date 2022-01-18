Menu
2016 Lincoln MKC

99,358 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2016 Lincoln MKC

2016 Lincoln MKC

Select NAVI | BACKUP CAM | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

2016 Lincoln MKC

Select NAVI | BACKUP CAM | LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8140345
  Stock #: APR10280
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D97GUJ04852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR10280
  • Mileage 99,358 KM

Vehicle Description

In the exhilarating place where elegance and intensity converge, remarkable ideas take shape. This is your 2016 Lincoln MKC Select that was not only built to last but to make every drive exceptional.

Finished in a White Platinum Metallic exterior with roof-rack side rails, dual exhaust tips, HID headlamps, LED taillamps that compliment the Black leather interior, balanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a fuel rewarding 2.0L four (4) cylinder Ecoboost engine that is paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Fords All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).

Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, heated rear seats, power front seats with power lumbar support and so much more.


Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2016 Lincoln MKC Select for yourself!




Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

