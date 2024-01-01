Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

69,252 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,252KM
VIN JM1DKFC79G0134698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6220
  • Mileage 69,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

