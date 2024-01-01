$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Used
69,252KM
VIN JM1DKFC79G0134698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6220
- Mileage 69,252 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Call Dealer
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
2016 Mazda CX-3