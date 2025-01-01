Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

145,993 KM

GS AWD at NAVIGATION|BLINDSPOT|HEATED SEATS

12501130

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Used
145,993KM
VIN JM1DKBC7XG0119961

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6391
  • Mileage 145,993 KM

This 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS offers a sporty and efficient drive with its 2.0L 4-cylinder SKYACTIV-G engine producing 146 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and available with Mazda's i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction in all conditions. The GS trim features 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colored heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and automatic headlights. Inside, you'll enjoy heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a 7-inch Mazda Connect touchscreen infotainment system with HMI Commander, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 6-speaker audio system. Additional conveniences include push-button start, keyless entry, a rearview camera, and air conditioning with manual climate controls. Safety features include ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, Traction Control, and a full set of airbags.



___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.


While we make every effort to provide you with two keys for all our pre-owned vehicles. However, unless otherwise specified in your purchase agreement.


Price online reflects a $1000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

CD Player

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
