Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

87,233 KM

Details Features

$20,179

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,179

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$20,179

+ taxes & licensing

87,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563620
  • Stock #: 23T5790A
  • VIN: JM1DKBC79G0116694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,233 KM

Vehicle Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2016 Mazda CX-3
87,233 KM
$20,179 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue AW...
 73,565 KM
$19,323 + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Corve...
 90,034 KM
$40,444 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory