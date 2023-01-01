$20,179+ tax & licensing
$20,179
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2016 Mazda CX-3
2016 Mazda CX-3
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$20,179
+ taxes & licensing
87,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9563620
- Stock #: 23T5790A
- VIN: JM1DKBC79G0116694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,233 KM
Vehicle Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2