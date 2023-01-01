2016 Mazda CX-3

$20,179 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 2 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9563620

9563620 Stock #: 23T5790A

23T5790A VIN: JM1DKBC79G0116694

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 87,233 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.