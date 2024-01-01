$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Used
145,629KM
VIN JM3KE4CY0G0833513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,629 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
