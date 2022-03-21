$17,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS DILAWRI CERTIFIED|BLIND SPOT MONITOR|USB PORTS
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$17,997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,365 KM
Vehicle Description
$0DOWN O.A.C, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, larger centre console box, two USB ports, and manual height adjustment for front passenger seat, 7-inch alloy wheels, Bluetooth, seven-inch touchscreen display, and HMI commander, cruise control, tilt-and-telescopic steering, steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, trip computer, exterior temperature gauge AND MUCH MUCH MORE...... ________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year upto 50kms ________________________________________________________________________________ Shop 100% online, from the comfort of your own home. Our team members are here to help you via phone, email, text or FaceTime. You can start the buying process online with many of our tools like choosing your vehicle, configuring a payment, getting pre-approval for financing, appraising your trade and even completing the entire process online. We will then schedule a time and place to bring your vehicle to you for delivery. ________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga,Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, , and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. ________________________________________________________________________________ Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!
Vehicle Features
