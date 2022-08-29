Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

184,512 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,512KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059518
  • Stock #: 2195
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY6G0604110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2195
  • Mileage 184,512 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

 

Amanda: 647-858-6288

 

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

 

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

