2016 Mazda CX-5

187,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GX | 2.5L | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX | 2.5L | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9302653
  • Stock #: 2980
  • VIN: JM3KE2BY4G0878346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*****SERENA MOTORS*****

2016 MAZDA CX-5 GX SKYACTIV AUTO

$14.995 + taxes & licensing

*KM: 187.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*ONE OWNER*

*LOADED* 2.5L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

 

WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7

OFFICE: 905 273 9739

 

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

