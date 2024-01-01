Menu
*PRICE FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*

WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣

*220,000KM*

Clean Title; CARFAX Available

$7,999+HST/LICENSING

2016 MAZDA 3 GS AUTO

✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes

✅️ New Front & Rear Tires

✅️ New Cabin Filter

✅️ New Engine Air Filter

✅️ Professional Detailing

✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty

Included in Certification for $999

Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149

1 Year/unlimited KM Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499

Vehicle Options:

•Keyless Entry

•Air Conditioning

•Power Windows

•Power Locks

Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:

When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: "Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999."

(647)685-3345

John Taraboulsi

1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5

Mississauga, ON

Komfort Motors

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

220,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V79GM259194

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

*PRICE FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*


 


 


 


WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM


 


 


 


(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣


 


 


 


*220,000KM*


 


 


 


Clean Title; CARFAX Available


 


 


 


$7,999+HST/LICENSING


 


2016 MAZDA 3 GS AUTO


 


 


 


✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes


 


✅️ New Front & Rear Tires


 


✅️ New Cabin Filter


 


✅️ New Engine Air Filter


 


✅️ Professional Detailing


 


✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty


 


 


 


Included in Certification for $999


 


 


 


Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $149


 


1 Year/unlimited KM Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499


 


 


 


Vehicle Options:


 


•Keyless Entry


 


•Air Conditioning


 


•Power Windows


 


•Power Locks


 


 


 


Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:


 


When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”


 


 


 


(647)685-3345


 


John Taraboulsi


 


1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5


 


Mississauga, ON


 


Komfort Motors


Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2016 Mazda MAZDA3