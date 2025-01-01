$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6514
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
401 Dixie Mazda is confident with our pricing, quality of products, and services. We provide a huge variety of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
401 Dixie Mazda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
