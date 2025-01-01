Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 401 Dixie Mazda is confident with our pricing, quality of products, and services. We provide a huge variety of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving customers from Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Guelph, Markham, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Oshawa, Toronto, North York, Thornhill, Newmarket, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara, North Bay, Sudbury, and London through the Dilawri Group of Companies.

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

Watch This Vehicle
13311293

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 13311293
  2. 13311293
  3. 13311293
  4. 13311293
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,000KM
VIN 3MZBM1V76GM300882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6514
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


401 Dixie Mazda is confident with our pricing, quality of products, and services. We provide a huge variety of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving customers from Mississauga, Brampton, Waterloo, Guelph, Markham, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Oshawa, Toronto, North York, Thornhill, Newmarket, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara, North Bay, Sudbury, and London through the Dilawri Group of Companies.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS at 181,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS at 151,705 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD CVT 55,503 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2016 Mazda MAZDA3