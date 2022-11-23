2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 1 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9411784

Stock #: 11909F

VIN: 3MZBM1V7XGM286825

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11909F

Mileage 129,122 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tires: P205/60R16 AS Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels: 16" Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6-speaker, 7" colour touch-screen w/MAZDA CONNECT, navigation-ready, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, 2 USB audio inputs, HMI Commander, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and auxiliary audio i... Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist AM / FM / CD Player

