2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS No Accident Backup Camera Navigation Remote Start
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
129,122KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9411784
- Stock #: 11909F
- VIN: 3MZBM1V7XGM286825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Sky active technology combined with Kodo design (soul in motion) make the Mazda3 a great choice. This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This sedan has 129,122 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Back Up Camera, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
air
cruise
tilt
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6-speaker, 7" colour touch-screen w/MAZDA CONNECT, navigation-ready, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, 2 USB audio inputs, HMI Commander, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and auxiliary audio i...
Cloth Seats
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5