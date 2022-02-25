Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA6

94,046 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT Leather/Sunroof/Navigation/Camera

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT Leather/Sunroof/Navigation/Camera

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,046KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8439051
  Stock #: 6496
  VIN: JM1GJ1W53G1464332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6496
  • Mileage 94,046 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* GT Model, Leather, Sunroof, Blind Spot, Navigation, Camera, Heated Seats, Alloys, Air-conditioning,
Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows, Keyless Entry and more. *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX
HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE
AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER.
TAGS: 2013 2015 2014 2017 Chevrolet Optra Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta
Toyota Corolla Honda Fit Honda Civic Nissan Sentra model see our
website. Test drive rewards are only applicable upon vehicle pick up.
Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details, Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Touring Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

