2016 Mazda MAZDA6

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8439051

8439051 Stock #: 6496

6496 VIN: JM1GJ1W53G1464332

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6496

Mileage 94,046 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Touring Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.