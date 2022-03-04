Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA6

89,983 KM

Details Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

GT

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

89,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8547956
  • Stock #: 31205AAA
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W57G1407452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31205AAA
  • Mileage 89,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

