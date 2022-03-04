2016 Mazda MAZDA6

$22,500 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 9 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8547956

8547956 Stock #: 31205AAA

31205AAA VIN: JM1GJ1W57G1407452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31205AAA

Mileage 89,983 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Heads-Up Display Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.