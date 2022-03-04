$22,500+ tax & licensing
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
89,983KM
Used
- Stock #: 31205AAA
- VIN: JM1GJ1W57G1407452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,983 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
