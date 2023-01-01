Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

120,151 KM

Details Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4matic AWD AMG/Sunroof/Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4matic AWD AMG/Sunroof/Leather

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150143
  • Stock #: 6983
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB9GU146957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6983
  • Mileage 120,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2016 Honda CR-V LX C...
 120,087 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 122,641 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL AWD
 167,799 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory