$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # MC1672
- Mileage 104,200 KM
Vehicle Description
✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC ✨
Luxury, performance, and refinement come together in this 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC with only 104,200 kms. A sophisticated sedan offering premium comfort and confident all-wheel-drive handling.
✅ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – smooth, powerful & fuel-efficient
✅ 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive – exceptional stability in all conditions
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Bluetooth, USB, Touchscreen Display & Premium Audio
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ LED Headlights & Alloy Wheels
✅ Low kms – clean, well-maintained & drives beautifully
The C300 delivers classic Mercedes luxury, agile handling, and a premium driving experience, making it a standout choice for anyone seeking style and comfort.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-439-7689