<p data-start=94 data-end=158><strong data-start=94 data-end=156>✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC ✨</strong></p><p data-start=160 data-end=368>Luxury, performance, and refinement come together in this <strong data-start=218 data-end=252>2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC</strong> with only <strong data-start=263 data-end=278>104,200 kms</strong>. A sophisticated sedan offering premium comfort and confident all-wheel-drive handling.</p><p data-start=370 data-end=824>✅ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – smooth, powerful & fuel-efficient<br data-start=432 data-end=435 />✅ 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive – exceptional stability in all conditions<br data-start=501 data-end=504 />✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats<br data-start=546 data-end=549 />✅ Panoramic Sunroof<br data-start=568 data-end=571 />✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera<br data-start=606 data-end=609 />✅ Bluetooth, USB, Touchscreen Display & Premium Audio<br data-start=662 data-end=665 />✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br data-start=700 data-end=703 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=730 data-end=733 />✅ LED Headlights & Alloy Wheels<br data-start=764 data-end=767 />✅ Low kms – clean, well-maintained & drives beautifully</p><p data-start=826 data-end=990>The C300 delivers <strong data-start=844 data-end=921>classic Mercedes luxury, agile handling, and a premium driving experience</strong>, making it a standout choice for anyone seeking style and comfort.</p><p data-start=992 data-end=1069>💰 <strong data-start=995 data-end=1067>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1071 data-end=1133>📍 <strong data-start=1074 data-end=1087>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1071 data-end=1133><strong data-start=1074 data-end=1087>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

104,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

13201919

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KBXGU156572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # MC1672
  • Mileage 104,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

